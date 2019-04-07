Current, former NFL players host police brutality forum in Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - Current and former NFL players came together in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood to host a community forum on police brutality and accountability.

The nonprofit Players Coalition hosted the Policing the Future event at the Little Haiti Cultural Center, Saturday.

The forum addressed various issues ranging from police mistrust to the different variables of police accountability.

“I feel like this is part of my life’s work,” said former NFL wide receiver Anquan Boldin, one of the founders of Players Coalition. “I’ve sat back long enough and watched things go on in my community. I’ve felt helpless at times, but I feel, with the platform that I’ve been afforded, I think it would be robbery if I didn’t step out and say something.”

Boldin said he hopes the forum will lead to positive change.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.