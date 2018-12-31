COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - The 37th King Mango Strut Parade made its way through Coconut Grove, and this year, no news story was safe.

The off-beat parade, held Sunday afternoon, poked fun at everything and anyone, parodying both international and local events that have happened within the last year.

But while the annual event continued to push the envelope of good taste, it was all in good fun.

The parade began with the “dropping of the banana.” Spectators also got their fill of all things orange, a prayer circle for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and live music.

