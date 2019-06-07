Current and former Joe DiMaggio patients take part in annual prom night

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Former and current patients of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital were treated to a night of fun in Hollywood.

The patients — ages 13 to 19 — participated in the 3rd annual Prom Night at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Friday night.

It was a “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” themed party.

The room was filled with candy cane and lollipop decorations.

Some people dressed up as the characters from the movie.

Employees gave the teens a night of fun after their health battles prevented them from going to their school dances.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.