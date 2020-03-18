Curley’s House seeks donations as supplies run low for those in need

MIAMI (WSVN) - Volunteers at a South Florida food bank are seeking the public’s help as they work around the clock to try to keep the shelves stocked for those who need it most.

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting tens of thousands of people in major ways. The most vulnerable and most affected population being the elderly.

“Right now, it’s so important to help the elderly population because they cannot drive, they cannot take public transportation, because that’s putting their life in danger,” said Executive Director of Curley’s House Lavern Spicer.

Curley’s House in Miami has been serving the community for over 20 years providing the necessities for families in need.

Currently, with bare shelves and people in need of items such as liquid soap, hand sanitizers, toilet paper and disinfection products, the non-profit is asking for the public’s help.

“The items that we are asking for, our community cannot afford to buy these things,” said Spicer. “This is why we are making this appeal, asking people to help us with these donations.”

With sanitization products in demand, organizers are doing everything they can to help the elderly during this crisis.

“We know that things are going to change with this cornonavirus, and we want to be able to help them as long as we are able to stay open,” said Curley’s House Assistant Director Laverne Holliday. “It’s a dire need in our community. Our seniors, particularly, are one of the most vulnerable sectors, and we’re here for them and want to continue.”

“It is very important that our senior citizens, and especially this group that falls within this category, get this type of assistance,” said state representative James Bush, “because we are talking about people that really just don’t have the resources to be able to survive during this time.”

As the Curley’s House waits for donations, so are all the people that they service. People have been waiting at the facility since 6 a.m. Wednesday to get the proper items needed during the COVID-19 crisis.

