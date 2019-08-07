Curley’s House Food Bank asks for help from Miami community

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Curley’s House of Style, Inc-Hope Relief Food Bank is reaching out to Miami community members for help.

The organization, located in the area of Northwest 60th Street and Sixth Court, is known for helping out those who need assistance in tough times.

“I moved to Miami about nine months ago. I still haven’t gotten my food stamps yet, I’m on disability so I have to stretch my money,” said Susan Sterns, who walked into Curley’s House for the first time.

She’s not the only one who will receive help from the food bank. They offer assistance to the elderly, homebound, HIV and AIDS infected individuals and many others.

“At least you have these resources to help you out and at least help feed the kids,” said Yahaira Claudio.

Now members of the organization who help so many, are asking for the community’s help.

“We need all the help we can get just to continue to keep our doors open and to continue feeding these people that really need the food,” said Executive Director Lavern Spicer.

Their services go beyond helping put food on the table.

“We don’t just give them food alone. A lot of our clients need clothes and some of them are going on interviews and so we’re just a one stop shop,” said Assistant Executive Director Laverne Holliday.

The Curley’s House of Style, Inc -Hope Relief Food Bank is asking for corporations and community members to come forward and help them stay open so they can help those in need.

“Sometimes I don’t have for my kids so that’s why Curley’s is a big help for me and my kids,” said mother Jennifer Ochoa. “I appreciate everything they’ve done for me during this time that I’ve lived around this area.”

To reach out to the organization, call 305-759-9805, email curleyshouseinc@yahoo.com or visit them on Facebook.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.