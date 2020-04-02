Curley’s House distributes food to families affected by COVID-19

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several organizations are participating in donating food to those in need amid the novel coronavirus spread.

Curley’s House will be distributing food at 6025 NW Sixth Ct., starting at 11 a.m., Thursday.

The organization is among several across South Florida that is providing meals for low to moderate income families that have been affected by the virus.

