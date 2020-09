(WSVN) - A curious manatee dropped in on a SWAT Team’s training session in Manatee County.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT Team was conducting waterborne training on Friday when the sea cow swam over.

The sheriff’s office posted photos of the team and the manatee in the water on social media.

