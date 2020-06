MIAMI (WSVN) - Curfews for Miami-Dade and Broward County will remain in effect on Wednesday.

The curfews start at 9 p.m. and expire at 6 a.m. the following morning.

The curfews for both counties will remain in effect until further notice.

