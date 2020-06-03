Curfew to start later in Miami-Dade; Broward lifts curfew

MIAMI (WSVN) - Though the curfew for Miami-Dade remains in effect on Wednesday, it will start much later now. Meanwhile, Broward County has lifted its curfew.

The curfew for Miami-Dade will now start at 12 a.m. and it will expire at 6 a.m. the following morning.

It was modified by Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Wednesday.

The curfew will remain in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.