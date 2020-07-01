Curfew to go into effect for Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach will impose a curfew for residents and visitors as the number of COVID-19 cases across South Florida continue to rise.

On Wednesday, city officials confirmed a curfew will soon be brought into effect at 12:30 a.m. daily.

The city will also require all liquor stores closed by 8 p.m.

In addition, Miami-Dade County directed all hotel pools to close by 8 p.m. for the July 4th weekend, which the city will abide by.

The announcement comes on the same day the Florida Department of Health confirmed 6,563 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.