Cuban resistance assembly calls for change in U.S. relations with Cuba

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Cuban resistance assembly has called for change in U.S. relations with Cuba.

Exiles from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua organized the assembly and gathered at Miami City Hall, Sunday.

The assembly is asking the U.S. to implement Title III of the Helms-Burton act, which would allow Cuban-Americans to sue for confiscated property from the island.

“We can reach democracy not only in Cuba, but also in Venezuela and Nicaragua, and that we will not stop here in the United States supporting the efforts of Cubans, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans to try to find liberty in their own country,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said.

Suarez said the assembly was also held Sunday to remember the “Brothers to the Rescue,” the Cuban-Americans who were shot out of the sky by Cuban fighters on Feb. 24, 1996.

