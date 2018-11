NEAR ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) – A group of nearly a dozen Cuban migrants were intercepted off Islamorada.

Officials said a boater spotted the vessel filled with 11 Cubans attempting to illegally enter the country.

They alerted the U.S. Coast Guard who then brought the group aboard. The migrants were given food, water and shelter before being sent back to Cuba.

