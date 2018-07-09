Cuban migrants rescued off coast of Florida Keys

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials rescued three Cuban migrants stranded off the coast of the Florida Keys.

The migrants were spotted by a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office captain over the weekend.

The men were clinging to a make-shift floatation device, about 40 miles off the lower Keys.

Officials brought the migrants on shore to be treated for dehydration and severe sun exposure.

