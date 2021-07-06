HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat washed ashore in Hollywood and witnesses said migrants were on board.

The boat washed ashore along Hallandale Beach Boulevard and A1A, at around 8:45 a.m., Tuesday.

Witnesses said about four or five men walked onto the beach. They said they were happy and laughing and even asked for directions to Miami.

“They were very happy. They were laughing the whole time,” said Martina Nintzu who is visiting from Argentina. “They just, they asked the guy from the hotel, ‘Where are we?’ and he said, ‘We’re in Miami, in Hallandale,’ and they were like, “OK, so how far away is Miami Beach?’ and they said like an hour that way, and they grabbed some water and they just left.”

“Definitely about a better life,” said Carmen Bush who saw the boat come ashore. “I mean, you can do anything you put your mind to here. There, you can’t. It doesn’t matter how hard you work.”

Vendors along the beach said the men told them they were from Cuba and they were on the wooden vessel for six days. They asked for water and then directions to Miami.

It took about 20 to 30 minutes for police and border patrol to arrive.

The boat they traveled in has since been towed from the shoreline.

