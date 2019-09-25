Cuban man who stowed away on plane that landed at MIA reunited with family

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Cuban man who was granted temporary political asylum after being found in the cargo hold of an airplane at Miami International Airport has been reunited with his family.

Yunier Garcia Duarte, 26, and his family were reunited at MIA, Wednesday.

He said he could not speak much about the incident, but he hopes that one day he will be reunited with his daughter.

A judge granted Duarte asylum to stay in the U.S. on Tuesday, his attorney said.

7News cameras captured Durarte and his family smiling and embracing each other.

The 26-year-old said he worked at the airport in Havana for several years and took a chance to escape by climbing into the cargo area of a Swift Air flight.

“Miami Tower 704, apparently somebody came over in the belly on our aircraft,” the pilot told air traffic control.

Security and law enforcement then surrounded the 26-year-old at the airport.

Speaking in Spanish, Duarte said the journey was difficult and thinks he would do it again — but is not sure.

He said it was dark inside the cargo hold, and at times, he could barely breathe during the flight from Cuba to Miami.

Duarte’s attorney said government officials have 30 days to appeal the judge’s decision.

