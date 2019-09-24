Cuban man found in cargo hold of plane at MIA granted temporary asylum

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Cuban man who stowed away in the cargo area of a plane that landed at Miami International Airport may be allowed to stay in South Florida.

The family of Yunier Garcia Duarte said Tuesday he has been granted temporary political asylum, but that decision is being appealed.

A judge will make a final decision within 30 days.

The 26-year-old was discovered by a ramp agent at MIA after he hid in the belly of a plane en-route to Miami from Havana in August.

