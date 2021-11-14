WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Floridians showed up to protest Sunday morning.

They’re standing in solidarity with the Cuban people.

The gathering started at the Cuban Memorial, a monument dedicated to the victims of communism in Cuba, in Tamiami Park. Protesters would then marched towards Downtown Miami.

The Assembly of the Cuban Resistance organized and led a caravan of cars. According to them, more than 1200 cars have set off in the caravan.

“This is an incredible day,” said Sylvia Iriondo, President of Mothers and Women Against Repression. “This is a day where we are seeing hundreds and hundreds of members of our exiled community and other communities standing up for the freedom of the people of Cuba.”

Activists have also been asked to protest at their homes by banging pots and pans to support the Civic March in Cuba that will take place Nov. 15.

