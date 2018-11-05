POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A middle school in Pompano Beach has reason to celebrate after being recognized for championing kindness on campus.

Crystal Lake Middle School is one of 10 finalists out of nearly 500 participants across the country in the Middle School Kindness Challenge. The program recognizes efforts in creating a bully-free environment.

“The reward is good, but what will eventually happen is they won’t need a reward. They’ll do it just to do it,” said Sabine Phillips, the school’s principal.

Eighth-grader Destiny Corker said she appreciates how students are trying to make each other feel welcome.

“It made me feel good to know that some kids who may not be having the best morning or who didn’t get out of bed had a good time, that they’re smiling today because somebody makes them feel good,” she said.

The school was rewarded a $1,000 check, which will be used to continue supporting activities promoting kindness.

