Cruz expected to face judge as prosecutors seek death penalty

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The accused Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooter is expected be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

Nikolas Cruz faces a Broward County judge once again after prosecutors have filed a formal notice seeking the death penalty in his case. Cruz faces a 34-count indictment, which includes 17 premeditated murder and 17 attempted murder charges.

The accused shooter’s defense team said Cruz is prepared to plead guilty in return for a life sentence. In regards to either the death penalty or a life sentence, some family members of the victims have made their choices clear.

“It’s too easy and not painful enough,” said Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow Pollack was killed in the shooting. “So I’d rather him rot in prison.”

Fred Guttenberg, the father of shooting victim Jaime Guttenberg, said, “At the time, the idea of a trial and a death penalty sounded perfect to me. I thought that was the way to make this guy suffer and pay. But as I learned more, I felt like the idea — he’s going to end up in a protective status.”

Attorneys have said jurors could use the following aggravating factors to justify capital punishment:

Knowingly created a great risk of death to many persons

The capital felony was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel

The capital felony was a homicide…committed in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification

If Cruz does not enter a plea on Wednesday, a judge can legally enter a plea for him.

