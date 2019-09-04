Cruises out at sea during Hurricane Dorian return to Port Everglades

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cruise ships out at sea while Hurricane Dorian struck Florida’s east coast and the Bahamas have returned safely to Port Everglades.

Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas was the first ship to return to the port on Wednesday morning.

Welcome back @RoyalCaribbean Allure of the Seas and Majesty of the Seas. #HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/76Q8r0eYkK — Port Everglades (@PortEverglades) September 4, 2019

The cruise ship’s itinerary was extended for three additional days due to the hurricane.

Passengers on board the ship said they were well-accommodated during their extended vacation.

“They kept us well informed,” said passenger Mike Picard. “We knew that the storm was coming, and they decided to turn at Haiti and go back to the Western Caribbean, which was fine, [they] extended it three days due to the high seas at the time we were supposed to return, so everything was good.”

Port Everglades reopened on Tuesday afternoon.

