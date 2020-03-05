Cruiser becomes wedged under SUV following crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police cruiser ended up wedged underneath a SUV following a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene along Northwest 57th Avenue near Miami Gardens Drive, at around 2:15 p.m., Thursday.

super slow traffic due to accident on 57th suv on top of cop car @OfficialJoelF pic.twitter.com/SOsVty2Cdv — Jonathan 🖤 (@Jonathan_x15) March 5, 2020

Photos sent to 7News showed the immediate aftermath of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

