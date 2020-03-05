Cruiser becomes wedged under SUV following crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police cruiser ended up wedged underneath a SUV following a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.
Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene along Northwest 57th Avenue near Miami Gardens Drive, at around 2:15 p.m., Thursday.
Photos sent to 7News showed the immediate aftermath of the crash.
No injuries were reported.
Remember, if you see news happening and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com.
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.