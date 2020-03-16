Cruise ships return to South Florida ports as travel suspension goes into effect

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Several cruise ship passengers and crew members have arrived in South Florida as the 30 day suspension on cruise ship services goes into effect.

7News cameras captured several cruise ships arriving at both PortMiami and Port Everglades, early Monday morning.

The influx of cruise ships in South Florida comes after President Donald Trump’s request that Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and MSC Cruises suspend all outbound cruises for 30 days.

At my request, effective midnight tonight, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and MSC have all agreed to suspend outbound cruises for thirty days. It is a great and important industry – it will be kept that way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

Earlier in the week, Princess Cruises announced they would be suspending global operations for 60 days.

The suspensions came nearly a week after the U.S. State Department advised against any travel on cruise ships, especially for those who have underlying health conditions.

The advisory stated the Center for Disease Control and Prevention noticed an increased risk of infection of COVID-19 in a cruise ship environment.

On Sunday, the MSC Meraviglia docked at PortMiami after a seven night cruise to the Caribbean. Cruise line officials said a Canadian woman on board the ship earlier in the month has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, leading to seven crew members being quarantined as a precaution.

Other guidelines from the CDC advise those who have been on a cruise ship in the last 14 days to limit their interactions with other people and monitor their health.

