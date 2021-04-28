Cruise ships could set sail out of South Florida as soon as this summer

MIAMI (WSVN) - The South Florida cruise ship industry will make its return to Port Miami as soon as this summer.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told 7News that cruise line companies are currently in talks with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to discuss what is needed in order for ships to set sail again.

Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he would take legal action against the CDC, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Biden administration in an effort to get cruises back up and running again.

