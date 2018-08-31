KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A vacation was cut short for a cruise passenger off the Florida Keys when she went into labor.

The 36 year-old expecting mother was on board the Carnival Glory when she began contractions about 109 miles southwest of Key West, Friday afternoon.

.@USCG medevaced a pregnant 36-year-old woman from the cruise ship, Carnival Glory about 109 miles southwest of Key West, today. Read more here https://t.co/PnoCL0Eqfi pic.twitter.com/ofGH1SNshU — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 31, 2018

A U.S. Coast Guard crew flew her to Key West. From there, paramedics airlifted her to Lower Keys Medical Center.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.