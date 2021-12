(WSVN) - Cruise line companies are forcing passengers to mask up again.

Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and Carnival Cruises adjusted their mask protocols, Wednesday.

Guests must now wear a mask at all times while inside, unless eating and drinking or in their rooms.

Masks are also required outside in crowded areas.

