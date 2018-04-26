Cruise line breaks ground for new modern terminal at Port of Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Norwegian Cruise Line hosted a dedication ceremony for a new modern terminal at the Port of Miami, Thursday.

“This new terminal will be an iconic part of Port of Miami, it will assure us that we will continue to be the cruise capital of the world,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

The terminal will feature new technology for quicker security screening, luggage check-in and more. It is also expected to expand tourism in Miami.

“The economic impact of that volume of passengers, it just has a huge domino effect in this community,” said Juan Kuryla, director of the Port of Miami.

The new terminal is expected to open in the fall of 2019.

