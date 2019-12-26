Crowds flock to South Florida malls for deals, gift exchanges

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - The holiday season is not over yet as crowds head over to South Florida malls to exchange unwanted items and spend their gift cards.

7News cameras were at Dolphin Mall where a large number of people took advantage of the post-Christmas sales.

“The discounts are 50% and 60% and 70% off,” said Gloria Brillenburg, a shopper. “The quality is amazing in almost all the stores.”

Shoppers told 7News it is the best time of the year to find the best deals.

“I bought a shirt that was a discount, told my daughter about it, and she got a better discount,” said Mary Winston, who is visiting from Houston.

According to the National Retail Federation, 68% of the people surveyed in December said they would visit the mall the week after Christmas. Over 25% said they would use holiday gift cards, and nearly 50% said they would take advantage of the after Christmas sales.

“Quite a massive sale,” said Nathalie Schwener, who is visiting from Sweden. “I think I probably would have paid like five times more back home.”

“The shoes, they give you like 50% for one pair, and the other one is 50% and things like that,” another woman added.

Other people were there to either exchange or return their gifts for a refund.

Experts have provided three main tips for making returns: don’t open the box, keep the receipt and bring your ID.

“I got, like, this pajama set, and I didn’t wear it,” said Daniel Rosario. “I brought it back, got my money back and then got some more stuff.”

Dolphin Mall, Dadeland Mall, Sawgrass Mills and Aventura Mall will be open until 10 p.m.

