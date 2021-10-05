NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A school crossing guard in North Lauderdale has been arrested.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 74-year-old Keith Taylor was arrested after texting who he thought was a minor for the purpose of engaging in illegal sexual acts.

The person who Taylor was texting was actually an undercover agent.

Investigators said on Sept. 28, a deputy from BSO’s North Lauderdale district responded to a complaint from a mother who said Taylor was making inappropriate comments to her teenage daughter, making her feel uncomfortable while walking to and from school.

He was taken into custody on Monday morning for trying to entice a child to engage in unlawful sexual activities and appeared in bond court the following day.

BSO said approximately 210 text messages and at least 10 phone calls were documented, totaling about 133 minutes, between Taylor and who he thought was a minor.

Taylor was a crossing guard at two schools in the North Lauderdale area.

Detectives believe Taylor may have approached other students.

Anyone with information regarding additional victims is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

