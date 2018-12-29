DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A CrossFit community came together to exercise and raise money to help a coach’s road to recovery.

Workout warriors showed up to Zoom Fitness near Northwest 25th Street and 96th Avenue in Doral, Saturday morning.

They gathered to raise funds for Jourgan Rodriguez, who suffered a stroke while coaching a class on Christmas Eve.

“He’s somebody healthy, somebody that does exactly what I do, is probably about the same age that I am — 30, 31,” said Darryl Hernandez, a friend of Rodriguez, “so it was very, very scary at first and unbelievable.”

Rodriguez, 31, doesn’t have insurance, so friends, family members and fellow CrossFitters are raising money for his medical bills.

