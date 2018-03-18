WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken community is making sure the six lives lost when a new pedestrian bridge came crashing down near Florida International University will never be forgotten.

Miami-Dade Police issued an updated report on Sunday identifying the victims in Thursday’s collapse as Alberto Arias, Navarro Brown, Brandon Brownfield, Alexa Duran, Rolando Fraga Hernandez and Oswald Gonzalez.

Sunday afternoon, FIU President Mark Rosenberg offered condolences in a video message posted on social media.

“This tragedy hits home. We all have family and friends in the area, and we’re shaken,” said Rosenberg.

A message from President Rosenberg. Tomorrow we will have a moment of silence at 1:47p.m. Please join us wherever you are and keep the victims and the families in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/P17gxhVWHt — FIU (@FIU) March 18, 2018

Six crosses hanging from a concrete pillar near the scene of the collapse honored the victims and pointed to a higher power.

In a memo, Rosenberg announced that a moment of silence will be held on Monday at 1:47 p.m. He referred to it as a “first step” in the community’s healing process.

Crews on Saturday also observed a moment of silence, as they worked to remove the vehicles trapped under the debris.

Classes at FIU will resume on Monday. As students return to campus after spring break, many are still trying to make sense of what happened.

“I talked to many students as well, and they are surprised how this happened, how there weren’t more cautious procedures,” said sophomore Rodrigo Valadez-Schott, “but I think I just have to just assimilate it a little bit more and try to go back to classes.”

For junior Roger Sanchez, the catastrophic collapse was especially hard to cope with — as someone who is studying mechanical engineering. “As an engineer, you don’t want to risk any life. The one thing you don’t want is the risk of someone’s life,” he said.

Alexa Duran was a freshman at FIU. Sanchez said her character captivated students across campus.

“She was really nice, and she was someone that everyone cared about,” he said. “She was always smiling, very happy.”

As all six victims have been accounted for, a survivor who is still shaken by the ordeal is turning to her faith.

Speaking in church through a translator on Sunday, Katrina Collazo said she is thanking God she is still alive.

“It hit me, but it also told me that God is real, and he’s here,” she said, “and he’s showing us a living example right in front of us that, no matter what, and what you’re going through, he is always going to be there for you.”

The first lawsuits related to the bridge collapse are expected to be filed on Monday.

FIU officials have announced a blood drive that will take place Tuesday in Lot 33, adjacent to the Graham Center Ballrooms in the main campus, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Wednesday, the Student Government Association will hold a vigil at 10 a.m. in the Graham Center Ballrooms.

