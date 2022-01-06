MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver has been taken into custody after leading authorities on a chase from Broward County into Miami-Dade County.

Margate Police and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies chased after a red Ford Mustang, Thursday morning.

7SkyForce hovered over the Mustang as it drove along the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike near Hollywood Boulevard at over 120 miles per hour.

The driver was reportedly involved in a situation at a TD Bank at 490 North State Road 7 in Margate, but authorities have not released any information about the incident.

A panic alarm is said to have been set off at the bank.

Just before noon, the Mustang made its way into Miami-Dade County.

The vehicle eventually exited State Road 826 at 27th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade and sped through a neighborhood area.

The Mustang pulled up to a house along Kalandar Street and Kasim Street in Opa-Locka, crashing the car into the front gate.

The driver got out of the vehicle and appeared to be talking on the phone.

He then ran to the front steps of the home and someone who opened the door let him in.

Moments later, he exited the home, went back to the car, grabbed something and ran back inside the house.

Seconds after, authorities arrived at the scene.

Officers surrounded the home where a man opened the door and let officers inside.

Moments after, the suspected driver was seen leaving the home in handcuffs.

