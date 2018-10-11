Cross-county police chase ends in crash; suspect arrested in West Park

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Cellphone video captured the driver of a stolen vehicle leading police on a cross-county pursuit before crashing in West Park.

Hallandale Beach Police were looking for a stolen black Ford F-150 pickup in connection with a robbery at 201 North Federal Highway, around 12:30 a.m., Thursday.

According to officials, a woman was walking in a parking lot when she was robbed at gunpoint.

Miramar Police then spotted and pursued the vehicle in the area of Miramar Parkway and Flamingo Drive, as seen on the cellphone video footage.

Officials said the driver stuck a rifle out through the window at some point during the pursuit.

However, the subject managed to get away and stole another vehicle after crashing the first car.

Police later identified the person behind the wheel as 21-year-old Keivonne Jordan, a resident of Miramar.

Officials said the chase was mostly confined to the southern part of Broward County and dipped a little bit into Northwest Miami-Dade.

The pursuit finally ended in West Park after Jordan crashed into several parked cars in a residential neighborhood along Southwest 20th Street and 52nd Avenue.

He then fled from the crash, and after a short chase on foot, was finally apprehended by members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.

A resident in the area said police knocked on his door to make sure he was OK.

“And then they asked me, ‘Did anybody knock on the door?’ I said no. ‘Anybody try to come in?’ I said no,” said resident Jack Phillips. “Nobody else tried to come in, so I wasn’t worried about it. I’m glad it didn’t happen, but I wasn’t worried.”

Jordan faces charges of carjacking and fleeing and eluding police in Miramar. Hallandale Police have yet to charge him with the initial robbery.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.