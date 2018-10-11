Cross-county police chase ends in crash; subject arrested in West Park

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Cellphone video captured the driver of a stolen car leading police on a cross-county pursuit before crashing in West Park.

Hallandale Beach Police were looking for a stolen vehicle in connection with a robbery attempt around 12:30 a.m., Thursday.

Miramar Police then spotted and pursued the vehicle in the area of Miramar Parkway and Flamingo Drive, as seen on the cellphone video footage.

However, the subject managed to get away and stole another vehicle after crashing the first car.

Officials said the chase was mostly confined to the southern part of Broward County and dipped a little bit into Northwest Miami-Dade.

The pursuit finally ended in West Park after the driver crashed into several parked cars in a residential neighborhood along Southwest 20th Street and 52nd Avenue.

The subject then fled from the crash and hid in the neighborhood before finally being apprehended.

A resident in the area said police knocked on his door to make sure he was OK.

“And then they asked me, ‘Did anybody knock on the door?’ I said no. ‘Anybody try to come in?’ I said no,” said resident Jack Phillips. “Nobody else tried to come in, so I wasn’t worried about it. I’m glad it didn’t happen, but I wasn’t worried.”

The subject’s identity has yet to be released.

