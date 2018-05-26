FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cyclists riding north from the Florida Keys stopped in Fort Lauderdale for a volunteer build day, Saturday.

The 18 bicyclists with Bike and Build made a stop on their ride up the East Coast to team up with Neighborhood Housing Services of South Florida. Together, the volunteers worked on clearing land in a lot where three brand-new homes will be built.

Kimberly Henderson, president and CEO of Neighborhood Housing Services of South Florida, said these volunteers are also building hope for families in need.

“We’re absolutely dedicated to taking this crisis head on and helping to increase the inventory of available for-purchase housing for people and families of modest means in the area,” she said.

The Bike and Build cyclist’s ride began last Sunday in Key West. It is scheduled to end in two months in Maine.

The riders’ journey will include stops in 15 different cities, where they will advocate for the need for affordable homes for all Americans.

Neighborhood Housing Services of South Florida is focused on relieving the housing affordability crisis in South Florida.

