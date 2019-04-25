Cross-country crook indicted for allegedly robbing Aventura bank

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A grand jury has indicted a suspected cross-country robber after he allegedly hit an Aventura bank.

Jason Lee Robinson, 40, is accused of robbing seven banks across the country, including an Aventura Capital Bank in December 2018.

A South Florida grand jury indicted him, Thursday.

Robinson is charged with robbery and could be sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.