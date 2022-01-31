HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The drastic drop in degrees had South Florida farmers concerned about their crops, but they seem to have weathered just fine over the weekend.

Even Monday morning brought cold weather to the Homestead area, but fortunately, it wasn’t too cold for the crops.

“This morning we were very fortunate that we didn’t get the frost damage that they did 100 miles north of here,” said farmer John Alger with Alger Farms.

Alger said he is relieved the hundreds of acres of snap beans and corn on his farm are still thriving.

“We think that we’re clean of damage,” he said.

Alger, like many other farmers and nursery owners, took the necessary precautions over the weekend to protect their produce.

He said back in 2010, temperatures dipped into the 30s and he lost several acres of crops.

“We irrigate and try to seal up the soil and add a lot of moisture to the soil,” he said.

Jeny Sod & Nursery in Southwest Miami-Dade brought its flowers indoors.

Knaus Berry Farm had irrigation pipes in the ground, ready to be used.

Fortunately, there was no supply interruption.

“First and foremost, I’ve got over 30 employees that I need to take care of, they’re family,” said Alger. “Then we’ve got enormous costs into this crop this year with the rise in fertilizer, pesticide, diesel fuel. Everything is costing so much money so if we don’t get more money, we’re underwater going backward.”

