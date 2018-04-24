Crooks use car to smash their way into Miami T-Mobile

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after an overnight smash and grab robbery at a T-Mobile store in Northeast Miami-Dade.

According to officials, crooks used a vehicle to break through the front door and windows of the business located along Northeast 17th Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive.

Police are currently reviewing surveillance video from the store.

The scene has been cleared. However, clean up crews are set to arrive at around 7 a.m.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward

