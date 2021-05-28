DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance images captured crooks in the act of stealing from a check cashing store in Davie.

The robbery happened at a store near Southwest 130th Avenue and State Road 84, early Friday morning.

Investigators said the robbers forced their way in and assaulted an employee before taking off with a safe containing around $90,000.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

