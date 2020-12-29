Crooks steal over $3K in golf equipment from Golf Galaxy in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the crooks who stole over $3,000 worth of golf equipment from a Golf Galaxy store in Pembroke Pines.

The theft occurred at the store near Pines Boulevard and South Flamingo Road on Nov. 22.

Surveillance cameras captured a man and a woman walking through the business before they walked out with golf equipment.

Police said the stolen items are worth more than $3,400.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.