Crooks steal Halloween decorations from 2 SW Miami-Dade homes

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a pair of crooks who swiped Halloween decorations from outside two homes in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

A doorbell camera captured the thieves as they walked up to homeowner Teresa Prol’s front porch and grabbed her metal pumpkins along Southwest 108th Court near 129th Street, at around 5 a.m., Monday.

“I decided to put all the pumpkins here, and I had the big one, and then I had another one,” she said.

The security footage shows the duo, decked out in black, swiping the decorations.

“Mad. I got mad at that,” said Prol.

Luckily, her Ring camera recorded the theft.

The decorations don’t cost much, but Prol and her family are fuming because they looked forward to making their home festive for trick-or-treaters.

“I want to shame them because this is something — this is for the kids, basically, and you don’t really do these things,” she said.

Ken Serif, who lives a few doors down from Prol, said he was also targeted.

“The scarecrow was here in the corner, stood about 18 inches tall,” he said as he showed a 7News crew where the stolen item was located.

Serif said the scarecrow has sentimental value.

“We picked it up about five and half years ago, and it was very dear to my daughter, who is now 12, so she’s a little more upset then my son is,” he said.

It’s unclear why the pumpkin poachers would go on a stealing spree.

“Yeah, teenagers, I would say,” said Rolando Prol. “Maybe it’s a prank. I don’t know if it is.”

But these homeowners have had enough.

“Basically, I hope they realize what they did,” said.

Prol’s Ring camera footage captured crisp video of the perpetrators.

Both homeowners said they want police to track them down so they learn their lesson.

Prol said the All Hallows’ Eve hooligans aren’t going to stop her from decorating for trick-or-treaters. She’s already restocked, but she will think twice about when she decorates.

“I’m going to wait until tomorrow,” she said.

If you have any information on either of these thefts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

