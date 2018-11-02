Crooks seen stealing thousands worth of items from fashion store in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are hoping surveillance video helps capture a pair of crooks seen burglarizing a Dania Beach fashion store.

Two men were recorded prying the front door open at Lucky7 near Stirling Road and Southwest 12th Avenue on Oct. 3.

They’re seen leaving before returning an hour later, backing up a Chevy Tahoe through the broken door.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said the crooks rummaged through the store using flashlights and loaded up the SUV with around $6,500 worth of merchandise.

“Sure, they knew what they were doing,” the owner of the business said. “I’m sure they knew what they were looking for, and I’m sure they knew the whole place very well.”

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

