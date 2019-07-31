Crooks caught on camera stealing personal watercraft from North Miami home

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras were rolling the moment two thieves stole a personal watercraft from a North Miami home.

The homeowners said the brand new watercraft was stolen in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and 125th Street, Wednesday.

“When I got here, the gate was all broken on the floor,” said one of the homeowners, who did not want to be identified. “It’s very huge, so they entered with a truck or something.”

The crooks could be seen in the surveillance video retreating from the house after scaring the family’s dog.

Surveillance video showed the thieves returned moments later and dragged the $16,000 watercraft away.

The homeowners said they have lived in the house for just three months.

“I went to all the neighbors to ask, ‘This area is safe?'” said the homeowner. “Some people say yes. Some people say no. This happened recently, and I just moved.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

