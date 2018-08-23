Crooks caught on camera stealing packages from 2 South Florida homes in separate thefts

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Crooks were caught on camera swiping packages from homes in Cooper City and Southwest Miami-Dade in separate thefts.

A thief sporting sunglasses can be seen on home surveillance video footage sneaking up and taking off with packages at a Cooper City home along Southwest 34th Street and Island Road, just after 4 p.m., Thursday.

“I’m a little surprised that anyone would do that considering the Ring is right there by the front door and clearly obvious,” victim Jacob Kotlicky said.

Kotlicky said the stolen packages were full of new clothes for his four-year-old daughter.

“I got a notification on the Ring app and I was busy at that exact second, so 30 seconds later I looked at the video, and sure enough someone walks up and looks around at my front door,” he said. “[He] does a light knock on the door and when no one answers, he bends down, picks it up and nonchalantly walks away.”

In a separate case of theft, a package containing life-saving items were swiped from a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

A woman was captured on camera walking up to a home and stealing medical equipment from a porch, near Southwest 115th Avenue and 228th Terrace.

The thief is then seen in the video hopping into a getaway car and taking off.

For Kotlicky, he’s grateful more items weren’t stolen.

“I don’t harbor ill will to anyone, so if that’s what he needs, then I hope he got what he needs,” he said.

If you have any information on these thefts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

