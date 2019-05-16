Crooks caught on camera stealing over $46K worth of jewelry from Pembroke Pines Sears

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video footage where two crooks could be seen committing a high-priced heist at a Sears in Pembroke Pines.

A man and a woman were seen at the jewelry counter of a Sears at the Pembroke Lakes Mall, located in the area of Pines Boulevard and North Flamingo Road at around 5:45 p.m. on May 9.

Cameras caught the duo covering the display case with clothes as they pried the glass display case door open.

They were able to make their way out of the store with 10 rings, valuing over $46,000.

Detectives describe the male to have a black beard, standing approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue pants and brown hat.

Officials believe the woman stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and has a medium build.

If you have any information on this high-priced heist, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

