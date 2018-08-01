Crooks caught on camera stealing from boat in Key Largo

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives in the Keys are searching for two burglars caught one camera stealing fishing equipment from a boat.

The theft took place back on July 16, at the Mariners Club Resort in Key Largo.

According to officials, the men stole $4,000 worth of fishing equipment.

If you have any information on this crime, call Monroe County Crime Stoppers at 800-346-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

