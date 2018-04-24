Crooks caught on camera stealing car from SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two men caught on surveillance video stealing a car from a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

According to the homeowner, she and her husband woke up Friday morning to find their car gone.

After checking their surveillance cameras, they saw two people pushing the car off their driveway near Bird Road and Southwest 87th Avenue.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.