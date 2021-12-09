SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a trio of mailbox bandits stealing mail in a neighborhood complex.

Monica Valencia is one of 17 residents dealing with a postal problem.

“They took my property, they took my mail,” said Monica Valencia. “I’m guessing they’re looking for gift cards, and they’re looking for maybe checks, gifts, packages.”

According to property management, the mailbox break-in happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday, in the Lakewood Estates of Southwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance camera footage caught the crook in the act, as he worked to pry the back of the mailbox.

Then, once he yanked it open, he started digging through the mail. That is when a second person walked up with a bag, and the two began loading the bag with envelopes and packages.

Valencia believes there were at least three people involved.

“He got down to help him, there was someone else waiting in the car, and then they got all the mail. They got in the car and they left,” said Valencia.

The mailbox has since been repaired.

As for Valencia, she said not only was her mail stolen but so was her sense of security.

“I feel scared that it happened so close to my house, right in front of my house. Now I’m thinking of putting two cameras outside of my house, for my security, and for if anything is to happen so I can have footage,” said Valencia.

If you have any information on this crime, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

