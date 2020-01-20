Crooks burglarize phone repair store in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crooks made a smash and grab at a South Florida business.

The burglary happened near South Dixie Highway and Fourth Street, Monday.

Surveillance video showed three crooks rummaging through a phone repair store and taking off with a bunch of electronics.

Police said several suspects smashed the windows of the store and left significant damage to the building.

The value of the items stolen remains unclear.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

