Crooks attempt to steal ATM from NW Miami-Dade Wells Fargo

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves in Northwest Miami-Dade made an overnight withdrawal of more than just money. They swiped the whole ATM.

An ATM was the main attraction on Super Bowl Sunday along Northwest 84th Street and 29th Court, about a block away from a Wells Fargo branch.

“It’s crazy,” said Carlos Porras, a customer.

The ATM belongs to a nearby Wells Fargo that residents visit weekly.

When asked what he thought when he saw the detached ATM, Porras said, “I don’t know. It’s incredible, you know.”

The crooks ripped the ATM from the wall it was attached to and tried dragging it before ultimately leaving it in the middle of a parking lot.

“It’s right there,” said Porras. “I can see it from here. Maybe it’s empty right now.”

Officials said the money was still inside, and the thieves did not make off with any money.

It is unclear if surveillance cameras caught the crooks in action.

No one was hurt.

The bank was taped off early Sunday morning, but later opened for business.

The theft remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.