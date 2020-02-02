Crooks attempt to steal ATM from Northwest Miami-Dade Wells Fargo

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves in Northwest Miami-Dade made an overnight withdrawal of more than just money — they swiped the whole ATM.

It’s Super Bowl Sunday, but one ATM is the main attraction on Northwest 84th Street and Northwest 29th Court.

“It’s crazy,” said Carlos Porras, a customer.

The ATM belongs to a nearby Wells Fargo that residents visit weekly.

When asked what he thought when he saw the detached ATM, Porras said, “I don’t know. It’s incredible, you know.”

The crooks ripped the ATM from the wall it was attached to and tried dragging it before, before ultimately leaving it in the middle of a parking lot.

“It’s right there,” said Porras. “I can see it from here. Maybe it’s empty right now.”

It is unclear if surveillance cameras caught the crooks in action. It is also unclear if they made off with any money.

The bank was taped off early Sunday morning, but is now open for business.

The theft remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward. (NOTE: $3,000 for homicides)

